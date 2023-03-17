Analyzing Bakkt (BKKT) and Its Competitors

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) is one of 427 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bakkt to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Bakkt has a beta of 4.71, suggesting that its share price is 371% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt’s peers have a beta of 0.45, suggesting that their average share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -1,054.21% 68.56% 61.27% Bakkt Competitors -59.19% -99.51% -10.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

8.4% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Bakkt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bakkt and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $54.60 million -$577.40 million -0.17 Bakkt Competitors $2.14 billion $231.23 million 7.90

Bakkt’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bakkt and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00 Bakkt Competitors 1899 12649 26301 600 2.62

Bakkt currently has a consensus price target of $2.45, indicating a potential upside of 97.82%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 20.24%. Given Bakkt’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bakkt is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Bakkt peers beat Bakkt on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bakkt

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.