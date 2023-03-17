Analysts Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Price Target at $31.67

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Huntsman Stock Up 2.2 %

HUN opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,794,000 after purchasing an additional 495,609 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,073,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after purchasing an additional 261,030 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 102,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Articles

