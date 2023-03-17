Analysts Set Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT at $20.80

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clarus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 36.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,482,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,373,000 after buying an additional 1,200,852 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the third quarter worth about $11,281,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 3,616.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 607,915 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Clarus by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 745,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 543,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 849,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 239,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Price Performance

Clarus Announces Dividend

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.69. Clarus has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is -5.24%.

About Clarus

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.