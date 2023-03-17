Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target at $2,474.40

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,453.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.72) to GBX 1,650 ($20.11) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC downgraded Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($33.35) to GBX 2,743 ($33.43) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Admiral Group Stock Up 3.0 %
OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $23.72 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85.
Admiral Group Company Profile
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Admiral Group (AMIGY)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.