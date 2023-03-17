Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for iHeartMedia (IHRT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT):

3/16/2023 – iHeartMedia had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – iHeartMedia was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

3/1/2023 – iHeartMedia was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/1/2023 – iHeartMedia had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – iHeartMedia had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $16.00.

1/17/2023 – iHeartMedia had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $22.00.

iHeartMedia Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $679.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iHeartMedia news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at $8,882,164.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,535 shares in the company, valued at $742,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 122,018 shares of company stock valued at $668,060. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,104,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,225,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after acquiring an additional 956,001 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,729,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after acquiring an additional 726,157 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

