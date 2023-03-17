Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Amtech Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $8.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $122.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.57. Amtech Systems has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

Insider Transactions at Amtech Systems

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 4,500 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $40,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 354,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $78,785 in the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 46,441 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 72,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASYS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

