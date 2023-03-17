AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Update

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the February 13th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Stock Performance

AMREP stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 4,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,562. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. AMREP has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMREP in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

