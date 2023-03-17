Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Down 11.7% in February

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the February 13th total of 8,060,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE AMRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. 573,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $409.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $609.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.93 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.67.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

