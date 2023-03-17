AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services makes up 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $21,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,553,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 22.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 77,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMN. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Insider Activity

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.29. 135,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,023. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.34.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

