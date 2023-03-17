Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.3% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.80. 2,199,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,820. The stock has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.77.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

