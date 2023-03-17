America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 75,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,368. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.43. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $127.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.26). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other America's Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 5,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.48 per share, for a total transaction of $382,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 725,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,407,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 67,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $4,632,932.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 717,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,378,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 15.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Read More

