America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Down 7.1% in February

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 672,900 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 724,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

Shares of CRMT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 84,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,687. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $127.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $480.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.26). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.48 per share, with a total value of $382,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 725,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,407,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.48 per share, with a total value of $382,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 725,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,407,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 67,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,632,932.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 717,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,378,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,425,000 after purchasing an additional 143,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 423,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,173,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after buying an additional 41,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

