American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.51–$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.10 million-$157.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.70 million.

American Public Education Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $24.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on APEI shares. William Blair lowered shares of American Public Education from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Public Education in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

About American Public Education

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 51,141 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

