American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.51–$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.10 million-$157.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.70 million.

APEI stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $24.02.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of American Public Education from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Public Education in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in American Public Education by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Public Education by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 51,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

