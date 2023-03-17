American National Bank Sells 59 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

American National Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.51 on Friday, hitting $201.12. The company had a trading volume of 281,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,432. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.44 and a 200-day moving average of $207.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

