American National Bank Sells 1,418 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

American National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.47. 985,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,614. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $94.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 99.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.