American National Bank Purchases 4,080 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.64. 2,116,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.