American National Bank Purchases 4,013 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

American National Bank raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 691.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,432. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The stock has a market cap of $162.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.70.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

