American National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

American National Bank raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3,737.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.67. 949,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,279. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

