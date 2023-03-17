American National Bank Buys 904 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

American National Bank raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,340,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,496,000 after buying an additional 78,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,324,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,081,000 after acquiring an additional 126,589 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,872,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,661 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,917,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,208,000 after purchasing an additional 384,355 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,682,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,475,000 after purchasing an additional 175,566 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $77.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,425. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.65. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.