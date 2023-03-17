American National Bank Acquires 9,538 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 5.0% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. American National Bank owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $24,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 286,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 354,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,933,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 129,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 29,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSSC traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.45. 6,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,166. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $63.94.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.