American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Reduced by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,538 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after buying an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of American Express by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $484,426,000 after buying an additional 38,706 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

