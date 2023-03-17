American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the February 13th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEL stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,284. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $654.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

