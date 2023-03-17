Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ameren by 72.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after buying an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Ameren by 11,937.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $55,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $86.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.09. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

