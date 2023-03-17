AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.45

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.45 and last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 203842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.19.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.21.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
