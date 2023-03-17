Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

