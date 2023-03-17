Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ambac Financial Group Price Performance
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambac Financial Group (AMBC)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.