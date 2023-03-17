Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Update

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 719,600 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 685,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alzamend Neuro by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Alzamend Neuro Stock Down 4.8 %

Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. Alzamend Neuro has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.