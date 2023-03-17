Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $7.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

