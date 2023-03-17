Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.77

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.77 and traded as high as $54.49. Altisource Asset Management shares last traded at $52.86, with a volume of 32,040 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $89.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

About Altisource Asset Management

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

