Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.77

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.77 and traded as high as $54.49. Altisource Asset Management shares last traded at $52.86, with a volume of 32,040 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 3.8 %
The company has a market cap of $89.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management
About Altisource Asset Management
Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.