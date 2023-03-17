Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 0.4 %

AAMC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,249. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $61.00.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

