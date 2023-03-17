Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $123.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

Alphabet stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

