Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Issues Earnings Results

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 86.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. Alpha Teknova updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

TKNO stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.21. 47,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. Alpha Teknova has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Alpha Teknova by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 289,433 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 100.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 329,213 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alpha Teknova by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 337,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 97,797 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.