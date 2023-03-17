Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AOSL opened at $25.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $710.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71.

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,352,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,392,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

