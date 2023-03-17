Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 420,600 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the February 13th total of 466,700 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Allego Stock Performance

Shares of ALLG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.82. 199,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Allego has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allego

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLG. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allego in the third quarter worth $7,540,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Allego by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 84,292 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allego in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Allego in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allego in the third quarter worth $77,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

