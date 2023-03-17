Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Short Interest Down 7.2% in February

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 776,200 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 836,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 223,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,520,000. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $903,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 17.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

