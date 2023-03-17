Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$61.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.68. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$49.58 and a 1 year high of C$65.95.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATD shares. CIBC reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.31.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.