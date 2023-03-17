Align Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $55.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average is $64.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on D shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

