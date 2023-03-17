Align Wealth Management LLC Invests $120,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1,738.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

