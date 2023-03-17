Align Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,267 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. BancFirst comprises about 0.9% of Align Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 67.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BancFirst by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at $81,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

BancFirst Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BANF stock opened at $86.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.42. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $79.91 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.07.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.73%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

