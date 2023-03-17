Align Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 681 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 681 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 200.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 61.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $203.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.67. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

