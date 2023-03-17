Align Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 149,425 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Align Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $26.68.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

