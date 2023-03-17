Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.13.

BABA stock opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $217.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.15. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

