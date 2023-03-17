Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Stock Price Up 3%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) rose 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 909,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,228,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

