Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 4,033,569 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,422,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 106.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

