Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE AGI opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. King Wealth acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.