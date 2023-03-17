Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells $448,749.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.
Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.
