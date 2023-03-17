Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 64.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.75.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $279.65 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

