Aion Price Reaches $0.0114 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 64.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 38% against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $200,142.38 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00173328 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00079560 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00050233 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003964 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

