AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AGFMF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their target price on AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGF Management from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

AGF Management Price Performance

AGFMF stock remained flat at $6.62 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 888. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $6.97.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

