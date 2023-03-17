Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 2,193,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,654,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.10.

Agenus Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $518.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

About Agenus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

